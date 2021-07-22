US backs protests in southern Iranian province of Khuzestan

US State Department spokesman Ned Price in a press conference on Wednesday in response to a reporter's question about the US reaction to the recent unrest in Iranian province of Khuzestan, in an interventionist remarks, claimed that Washington is carefully and closely monitoring protests.

Under the pretext of the human rights issues and emphasizing the need for the Iranian people to enjoy the right to hold protest rally and also right of freedom of expression, he claimed that “Iranian people, like the people of other countries, should enjoy these rights without fear of violence and should not be subject to the arbitrary detention by the security forces”.

In the end, Price said that Washington is closely monitoring these events in Iran.

