Two rockets fired at occupied land from Labonon

The Zionist regime's army on Tuesday morning in its Twitter account claimed that two rockets were fired from Lebanon at occupied Palestine.

The Israeli army claims that one of the rockets was intercepted and destroyed by the Iron Dome system, and the second rocket landed in an open space inside occupied Palestine.

"We are ready to defend Israel on all fronts," the army said.

About 30 minutes after the statement, the Zionist regime's army wrote in its Twitter account that in response to the firing of two rockets, the Lebanese border was targeted by artillery fire.

During the recent war in Gaza with the Zionist regime, occupied Palestine was repeatedly targeted by attacks from Lebanon.

The rocket attack on occupied Palestine took place hours after the Zionist regime attacked a region in southern Syria.

Syrian television announced a few hours ago that the country's air defense had succeeded in countering the Zionist regime's aggression in the skies of Aleppo.

Zionist fighters periodically launch missile strikes on targets in eastern and northwestern Syria, using Lebanese airspace or through the occupied Golan Heights.

The UN peacekeeping force based in Lebanon has repeatedly reported that the Zionist regime violates UN resolutions and Lebanese airspace on a daily basis.

Following the Six-Day War in 1967, the Zionist regime occupied a large part of the Syrian Golan Heights. In 1974, the United Nations established peacekeepers to monitor the ceasefire between the Israeli and Syrian sides in the Golan Heights.

