Syria to not hesitate in defending its sovereignty, lands

Syria’s Foreign and Expatriates Ministry affirmed that the repeated Israeli attacks on Syrian lands, which coincided with terrorist attacks on the countryside of Aleppo, and Turkey's cutting off water in Hasaka come in implementation of continued geopolitical conspiracy strategies against Syria as a result of its principled stances, especially those related to combating terrorism, adding that Syria will not hesitate to exercise its right in defending territorial integrity and sovereignty, Syria’s Official News Agency (SANA) reported.

The Ministry said in a statement on Thursday that Israeli occupation authorities committed a new air aggression on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic at nearly 1:13 a.m. Thursday July 22nd, launching missile attacks from the northeastern direction of the Lebanese capital, Beirut, which targeted Some areas in al-Qusayr area, Homs province.

The statement concluded by saying that, as the Syrian Arab Republic is a founding member of the UN and believes in the role of international legitimacy, it demands the Security Council once again to assume its responsibilities in the framework of the UN Charter, most importantly is the maintenance of international peace and security.

“Syria calls on the UN to oblige Israel to respect resolutions related to the 1974 Disengagement of forces Agreement and to hold all parties that support terrorism and launch attacks on Syrian sovereignty accountable for their terrorism and crimes against the Syrian people, all of which form flagrant violations of the Charter of the UN and the provisions of international law and Security Council Resolutions No. 242, 338, 350 and 497, and all relevant international resolutions,” the Ministry added.

MA/PR