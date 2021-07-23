Syrian air defense system downs all Israeli missiles

The Russian Army stated that all four missiles fired by the Israeli regime's fighter jets at Syrian province of Homs on Thursday morning were shot down by Russian-made air defense systems dubbed “Buk”, RT reported.

It should be noted that at 1:11 a.m. local time on Thursday, two Israeli F-16 fighter jets fired guided missiles through Lebanese airspace into the Syrian province of Homs.

Accordingly, Russian Center for ‘Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria’ in a statement announced that all four missiles were destroyed by active Syrian air defense units using Russian-made Buk-M2E systems.

This is the second Israeli airstrike on Syria this week. Also on Tuesday, four Israeli fighter jets fired eight missiles at Syrian province of Aleppo, one of which hit a research institute in the city of Al-Safira.

In Tuesday's airstrikes, Israeli fighter jets reportedly infiltrated into Syrian airspace through the US-controlled Jordanian border.

