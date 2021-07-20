Syrian air defense counters Zionists' attack on S Aleppo

The official Syrian news agency Sana reported that the Zionist regime attacked the Al-Safirah area in the south of Aleppo. Simultaneously, Syrian television announced that the country's air defense had succeeded in countering the Zionist regime's aggression in the skies of Aleppo.

Some news sources have reported that Syrian military factories in the city of Al-Safirah, south of Aleppo, were the target of the Zionist regime.

"At approximately 23:37 local time on Monday night, the Israeli enemy launched an airstrike in southeastern Aleppo, targeting areas in Al-Safirah," the Syrian Ministry of Defense announced in a statement.

Last month, the Zionist regime's army targeted the Al Qunaitra area in southern Syria with artillery. The attack was the first Israeli military invasion of Syria by order of Naftali Bennett, the Zionist regime Prime Minister.

