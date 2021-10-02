Zionists forces arrest, abduct Lebanese citizen

Zionist forces arrested and abducted a Lebanese citizen for crossing a border.

The Zionist army claimed that its forces arrested a Lebanese shepherd in accusation of crossing Lebanon's border with the Occupied Lands of Palestine in Jabal Ross.

A spokesman for the Zionist army announced on Twitter that the Lebanese citizen had been transferred for further investigation.

This is not the first time that Zionist forces detain Lebanese citizens in accusation of crossing Lebanon's border with the Occupied Lands of Palestine

ZM/5317734