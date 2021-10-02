  1. Politics
Oct 2, 2021

Zionists forces arrest, abduct Lebanese citizen

TEHRAN, Oct. 02 (MNA) – The Zionist army claimed that its forces have arrested a Lebanese shepherd in accusation of crossing Lebanon's border with the Occupied Lands of Palestine in Jabal Ross.

The Zionist army claimed that its forces arrested a Lebanese shepherd in accusation of crossing Lebanon's border with the Occupied Lands of Palestine in Jabal Ross.

A spokesman for the Zionist army announced on Twitter that the Lebanese citizen had been transferred for further investigation.

This is not the first time that Zionist forces detain Lebanese citizens in accusation of crossing Lebanon's border with the Occupied Lands of Palestine

