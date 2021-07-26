Bombing Gaza, a failed attempt to show power by enemy: Hamas

Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, in a statement showed reaction to the last night’s airstrike of Zionist regime to southern and northern Gaza Strip, Rosiya al-Youm reported.

Hamas Movement announced that bombing Gaza Strip was a failed attempt by the Zionist regime to show an incapable power and its goal is to mend the defeated face of the regime's army, a defeat achieved in the battle of Quds Sword.

"This bombing will never stop our resistance to reclaim our inalienable rights. We will continue our legitimate struggle for a life of freedom and human dignity in our homeland,” the statement is read.

The heroic resistance of Palestine is ready to interact with all options and will never allow the Zionist occupiers to impose their equations, the statement concluded.

News sources reported last night that Zionist regime launched an airstrike on areas in Khan Yunis in northeastern Gaza Strip.

