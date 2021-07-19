Venezuela expresses support for Cuba against US conspiracies

On Saturday, Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez concluded an official visit to Cuba, where she ratified her country's support for the Cuban Revolution, Telesur reported.

She met Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Friday to discuss cooperation agreements and the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rodriguez delivered a message of solidarity from Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro while also rejecting the US blockade against Cuba.

She repudiated the political-communication campaign supported by the US to promote acts of destabilization in the Caribbean island.

On his part, Diaz-Canel ratified Cuba's invariable solidarity with the Bolivarian Revolution and the willingness to strengthen cooperation ties.

In recent weeks, Cuba has experienced acts of violence carried out by some sectors which seek to subvert the internal order on the island. These groups receive support from the US.

Thousands of Cubans gathered in Havana on Saturday to show their support for the leaders of the Cuban Revolution and to refute US propaganda about the Cuban government's incompetence.

