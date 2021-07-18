Cubans protest against US, foreign interventions

The Cuban capital witnessed demonstrations condemning foreign interference in the country's internal affairs. Demonstrators in Havana condemned foreign interventions in the country's internal affairs.

The demonstration was attended by former Cuban President Raul Castro, incumbent President of Cuba Diaz Canel and a number of other Cuban officials in protest of foreign interference, Al-Mayadeen reported.

Demonstrators chanted slogans such as "I am Fidel."

Western media outlets recently reported on some protest rallies in Cuba, prompting a quick response from the president. Miguel Diaz-Connel Bermúdez, the first secretary of Central Committee of the ruling party and the president of Cuba, spoke to the people of his country on Cuban television, referring to some protests and saying that the Cuban people will not hand over their sovereignty to another country.

In his remarks, the Cuban president also warned of Washington's involvement in political destabilizing actions against Cuba, which intensified during the coronavirus pandemic. He said the protests were real, but that US "mercenaries" abused them using social media.

However, the Cuban president warned that further moves would not be tolerated.

