US aircraft violates Venezuela’s airspace

The ministry stated that a US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III heavy transport aircraft crossed the Venezuelan-Colombian border during joint military drills with the Colombian army and flew over the Venezuelan state of Zulia for three minutes, Tele Trader reported.

Caracas added that the presence of US bases in Colombia poses a "permanent threat" to the region.

"We are aware that as part of the aforementioned exercises, reconnaissance tasks are being carried out towards the Venezuelan geographical area, which is why we do not rule out other possible hostile actions that threaten our sovereignty and territorial integrity," the ministry stressed.

Since the Trump administration, the United States has continued to use political pressure and military threats against President Nicolas Maduro, seizing Venezuelan assets in the United States and imposing various sanctions.

