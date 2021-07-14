Havana warns of Washington military intervention in Cuba

Cuban diplomats have recently slammed Washington's "hypocritical" reaction to the unrest in the island nation, as the US calls on the Cuban government to respond to people's demands, while at the same time strengthening its crushing sanctions. Havana suggested that the protests are fomented by US-paid mercenaries, Sputnik reported.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez has warned of calls for humanitarian intervention in the country, saying, "To ask for humanitarian intervention in Cuba is to ask for military intervention by the US."

The minister laid the blame for the recent nationwide protests on Washington.

"I accuse the US government of being directly involved and gravely responsible for the incidents that took place on July 11, and it will be held responsible for their consequences," Rodriguez stated.

Republican and Democratic governments in the United States imposed all kinds of sanctions on Cuba to overthrow it after the Fidel Castro revolution, and these measures are still ongoing.

