‘Mostafa’ to vie at Cheongju Intl. Short Film Festival

Directed by Alireza Teymouri and produced by Peyman Shahmohammadi, ‘Mostafa’ is the story of an Afghan man who lives with his family in Iran. This family does not have any identity cards and this creates a problem for them.

The short film has been produced with the support of the South Regional Film Organization and the Swedish Institute Film.

‘Mostafa' has also won the Best Director Award at the International Kolkata Short Film Festival in India.

Cheongju International Short Film Festival presents movies that are touching, entertaining, and short but strong.

The program team of the 18th Cheongju International Short Film Festival is hosting the festival under the motto of 'Film Festival for the Audience, by the Audience, of the Audience'.

The event will be held on August 20-24, 2021 in South Korea.

