Farhadi's 'A Hero' to go on screen at Cannes Intl. FilmFest.

The Cannes International Film Festival has unveiled the films that will screen during its 74th edition, an in-person event set to run in the Mediterranean resort town July 6-July 17.

Pierre Lescure, president of the Festival de Cannes, and Thierry Frémaux, general delegate, announced the Cannes’ 2021 lineup on Thursday from the UGC Normandie theater in Paris.

The 2021 competition lineup includes several familiar faces, including Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, returning with his latest, A Hero.

In its first international presence, 'A Hero' will go on screen at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in France.

Amir Jadidi, Mohsen Tanabandeh, Raana Azadivar, Fereshteh Sadr Orafai and Sarina Farhadi are among the cast members of the flick.

Although the story for the new movie has been kept under wraps, it has been disclosed to the media that the film will be suspenseful just like Farhadi’s other works such as ‘A Separation’ and ‘The Salesman’.

The Cannes Festival, until 2003 called the International Film Festival and known in English as the Cannes Film Festival, is an annual film festival held in Cannes, France, which previews new films of all genres, including documentaries, from all around the world. It is one of the "Big Three" major European film festivals, alongside the Venice Film Festival in Italy, the Berlin International Film Festival in Germany, as well as one of the "Big Five" major international film festivals, which consists of the three major European film festivals, the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada, and the Sundance Film Festival in the United States.

