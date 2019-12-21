Farhadi’s ‘A Separation’ tops ‘The Irishman’ on Rolling Stone’s 50 Best Movies of the 2010s

Film critics of the American monthly magazine ‘Rolling Stone’, including David Fear, Peter Travers, Katie Walsh, Amy Nicholson, Tim Grierson, And Jessica Kiang have compiled a list of 50 Best Movies of the 2010s, which includes Asghar Farhadi’s Oscar-winning feature ‘A Separation’.

The list includes all types of films from superhero blockbusters to experimental docs, which, according to the critics, represent the ’10s, but also “feel timeless.”

The Iranian feature ‘A Separation’ is ranked 13th on the list – above Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’, which is ranked 20th, or even Christopher Nolan’s 'Dunkirk', which is ranked 23rd.

David Fear notes the similarity of ‘Marriage Story’ to its predecessor ‘A Separation’, and describes Farhadi’s flick as “a major touchstone of modern Iranian cinema and a stunning example of how to mine drama from the simplest of conversational scenes.”

“Farhadi’s breakthrough movie reminds us that there are no heroes and villains in these types of stories. There are only people — loving, flawed, best-intentioned and perpetually screwed up people,” the critic adds.

Rolling Stone’s number one film of the past decade is 'Moonlight' (2016). The critics’ current darling ‘Parasite’, a Korean film by Bong Joon-ho, is ranked 12th, just one place above ‘A Separation’.

'A Separation' won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film in 2012, becoming the first Iranian film to win the award. It received the Golden Bear for Best Film and the Silver Bears for Best Actress and Best Actor at the 61st Berlin International Film Festival, becoming the first Iranian film to win the Golden Bear. It also won the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film, and the Asia Pacific Screen Award for Best Feature Film.

