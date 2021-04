2nd Nostalgia Film Festival announces lineup

Directed by Mohammad Ghanefard, a member of the Documentary Producers Association of Iran, the second edition of the Nostalgia film festival will be held in Milan on September 21-23.

The film festival includes three sections, namely Short Script, Short Films, and Feature Films.

The nominees of the festival’s sections are as follows:

Short script

Jashu by Ashkan Chavoshi

Friend by Ali Abdolvahhabi

Congenital by Saman Hosseinpuor, Ako Zandkarimi

Short films competition

The eleventh step by Maryam Kashkoolinia

Corona kiss by Hamidreza Hassani

On Edge by Marzia Kamyabi

Bodies by Morvarid Kashiyan

Rebel by Pier-Philippe Chevigny

The blue bed by Alireza Kazemipour

Earth is home by Nüman Noomén

Washout by Alex Fatehnia

Subjection by Alireza Mirzae

Dad by Mohamamd Keivanmarz

Tangle by Maliheh Gholamzadeh

Home by Fatemeh Hosseini

To Mr. Farhadi by Ali Najafi

Baradar by Beppe Tufarulo

The Visit by Azadeh Moussavi

FIRE EXTINGUISHER by Rodrigo Sopeña, Joana Solnado

WITNESS by Ali Asgari

113 by Neda Assef

Exam by Sonia K. Hadad

Red Panda by Ali Paknia

Covid-19 by Farzaneh Ghobadi

Help by Behzad Hatef

Dance of love by Mohammad Farajzadeh

We are not Venice by Komeil Soheili

The American Bull by Fatemeh Tousi

Short films non competition

The Kites by Seyed Payam Hosseini

Flying fishes by Mohammad Towrivarian

The Broken coloured pencils by Abtin Amiri

Insulin by Majid Reza Dehghani Tafti

Birth of Two Departeds by Ali Sadeghian

The dagger by Saman Tafreshi

like everyday by Arezu Zargar

Under the Bed by Mahdi Shahsavari

winter memories by Zahra Kababian, Amir Mahdi Safdari

Paper GOD by Daniyal Mahmoudnia

Kallima by Ashkan Ahmadi

Elders by Parisa Sedaei-Azar, Ramin Farzaneh

From Now On by Atefeh Rahmani

The GrandDaughter by Mohsen Habibi, Mostafa Daryadar

Dahol by Ahmad Akhondi

2 TO 4 WATCH by Ali Zarekar

Stonely Language by Reza Saveys

Feature Films

My Second Year in College by Rasoul Sadrameli

CALL ME MOM by Bahareh Rahnama

The soft waves of the friendly sea by Amir kaveh

CINEMA DONKEY by Shahed Ahmadlou

BELIEVE by Parnia Kazemipour

Formerly Youth Square by Mina Akbari

Simin by Morteza Atash zam zam

MR