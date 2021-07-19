'The Day' to go on screen at Bollywood Festival Norway

Produced and directed by Morteza Atash Zamzam, 'The Day' in its first international presence will take part in the 19th Bollywood Festival Norway.

It is the first joint Iranian-Bangladesh film project to complete its filming in the two countries before the outbreak of coronavirus and later in Afghanistan and Turkey.

The synopsis of 'The Day' read, "A Bangladeshi police officer travels to the two countries of Iran and Turkey to save the lives of a number of his compatriots who are trapped by a drug trafficking gang so that he can complete his mission with the help of Interpol and Iranian police."

Bollywood Festival is Norway's biggest Bollywood festival since 2003. The Festival is a nonprofit organization devoted to a greater appreciation of Indian cinema and culture by showcasing films, supporting emerging filmmakers, recognizing the leadership of entertainment industry performers and business executives, and promoting the diverse perspectives of the Indian diaspora. By bringing the best of Indian cinema to Norway, Bollywood Festival Norway presents the city and the film industry with a singular platform that fosters creative and technical talent.

The festival will be held on September 10-16, 2021.

