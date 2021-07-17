Bahrain starts joint drills with Britain, US in Persian Gulf

The military exercise, which began today July 17 will last until July 22, and as claimed, the military forces of the three countries will practices how to maintain the security of maritime transportation and how to deal with shared threats.

The participating naval forces will also practice anti-personnel mines, operations room coordination, joint and practical training to counter airstrikes, as well as search and rescue operations.

Two weeks ago, Nayef Falah M. Al-Hajraf, Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Persian Gulf met the US naval commander Charles Cooper in Riyadh.

This military exercise is taking place while the Islamic Republic of Iran has not only expressed its opposition to any presence of foreign forces in the region, but also has repeatedly emphasized that the security of the region can be ensured only with the cooperation of neighboring countries.

