The refinery in Fao will have a 300,000 barrel-per-day capacity and will include a petrochemical plant, Reuters reported.

Iraq has been recently working to sign an agreement on a new downstream investment deal with a group of Chinese state-owned companies for the construction of a new 100,000 b/d refinery.

The new refinery will be built in the southern Dhi-Qar governorate, producing Euro 5 specification fuels.

HJ/PR