Persian Gulf security talks have nothing to do with JCPOA

In a tweet on Monday, Mikhail Ulyanov wrote, “For the sake of clarity: Russia resolutely supports and advocates for regional security dialogue in the #Persian Gulf. But this is a different topic which shouldn’t be mixed up with nuclear issues and the talks on #JCPOA. Security in the region must be addressed separately.”

In another tweet, Ulyanov wrote, “According to #UNSC Resolution 2231 sunset provisions of #JCPOA theoretically can be extended but only upon consensus. Therefore, nobody can impose relevant discussions on #Iran against its will. In any case, sunsets aren’t part of #Vienna Talks on restoration of the original JCPOA,” he added.

It should be noted that "sunset provisions" in 2015 nuclear deal, aka JCPOA, mean that provisions, which restrictions are defined for Iran's nuclear activities, expire after certain periods of time.

It should be noted that six rounds of negotiations have thus far been held with the aim of returning the United States to JCPOA in Vienna with the participation of the remaining countries in this agreement. Tehran has stated that lifting of all US sanctions and their verification will be a precondition for reaching an agreement in this regard.

