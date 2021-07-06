Iran navy to deal lethal blow to enemies, deputy cmdr. warns

"Our message to the friends is peace and security, but if a country and a group dare to threaten the Islamic Republic of Iran, our response to them will be lethal," Deputy Commander of the Iranian Army Navy Admiral Hamzeh Ali Kaviani said during an inspection visit to the Maritime District 1 of the Iranian army navy on Tuesday.

Recalling the Leader's insistence on developing Makran coastal region, Admiral Kaviani said that the development of the Makran coastal region plays a very important role in the development of the country's economy.

He added that the army navy has focused its attention and capabilities on the development of the strategic Makran region.

He pointed out that the navy has been providing health facilities and roads to the people of Makran since 2007.

The deputy army navy commander went on to add that all the capacities of the Maritime Districts 2 and 3 are dedicated to the development of the Makran coastal region.

"In order to see more prosperity and development in the southeastern coastal region of the country, we need to become a great naval power, which, thanks to God, we have become a superpower in the maritime field through the wise guidelines of the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

KI/5251840