US, Zionist regime to hold joint military drill

With the aim of holding a joint military drill, the United States sent several ‘C-130 Hercules’ aircrafts from Germany into the Occupied Palestinian lands and territories, ‘Israel Defense’ reported.

It is said that these planes are to participate in "Juniper Falcon 2021" military exercise in the occupied lands and territories.

The military exercise is scheduled to begin on Monday, in which, immediate actions will be simulated during ballistic missile strikes and readiness to defend Zionist regime’s vital facilities.

Earlier, Zionist sources had expressed concern about the danger of missiles by the Resistance groups in the region to Tel Aviv's security.

A couple of days ago, Hebrew-language ‘Jerusalem Post’ reported that Hezbollah could fire 4,000 rockets a day into sensitive areas in the occupied lands and territories in the next war.

According to the report, Israeli military experts state that Hezbollah now has dozens of pinpoint missiles, enabling it to carry out specific attacks in any future conflict with the Zionist regime and target strategically important centers.

MA/5264858