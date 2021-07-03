  1. Politics
Jul 3, 2021, 9:51 PM

Zarif blasts US "economic terrorism" on downed plane anniv.

TEHRAN, Jul. 03 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif posted a tweet on Saturday on the anniversary of the US shooting down of an Iranian passenger plane in 1988.

"33 years ago today, US shot down #IranAir655, killing all 290 civilians aboard. As a young diplomat, I witnessed US refusal to apologize over the human tragedy it caused. US violence against Iranians began long before & continues today with #EconomicTerrorism against our people," top Iranian diplomat said on the anniversary of the Iran Air flight 655 that was shot down by the missile cruiser USS Vincennes on July 3, 1988, over the Strait of Hormuz, killing all 290 people on board.

On July 3, 1988, the USS Vincennes fired missiles at an Iran Air Airbus A300B2 which was flying over the Strait of Hormuz from the port city of Bandar Abbas to Dubai, carrying 274 passengers and 16 crew members.

Following the attack, the plane disintegrated and crashed into the Persian Gulf waters, killing all 290 on board, among them 66 children.

