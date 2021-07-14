Yemen destination of US troops after leaving Afghanistan

As reported, some US troops leaving Afghanistan have arrived at Aden Airport in southern Yemen and then moved towards Lahij Governorate.

The United States has also transferred dozens of military vehicles, UAVs, Patriot systems to Al-Anad base airbase in the Lahij Governorate.

According to local sources in Lahij Governorate, Saudi Arabia has forced Emirati forces to leave the Al-Anad military base after the arrival of US troops.

Al-Anad base, which is the most important base in the Gulf of Aden, has witnessed clashes between Emirati forces and Saudi-affiliated forces in recent days, but eventually, Emirati forces were forced to leave the base.

A Pentagon official said Monday that 95 percent of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan has been completed.

