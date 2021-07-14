7th round of Vienna talks to be held in mid-August ‘likely’

Western news sources claim that the seventh round of nuclear talks in Vienna to determine the status of implementation of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will probably take place in mid-August.

Western sources claim that nuclear talks between world powers and Islamic Republic of Iran are unlikely to take place before the new Iranian president takes office next month.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf expressed his deep condolences on the death of Iraqi citizens in a hospital incident.

In a message of condolence to his Iraqi counterpart Mohammed al-Halbousi, Ghalibaf offered his condolence on the death of a number of Iraqi people at Coronavirus ward of Imam Hussein Hospital in Nasiriyah in Dhi Qar province.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Tues. condemned the US and some Western countries' interference in the recent protests in Cuba, calling for the immediate lifting of the US sanctions.

In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned the US and some Western countries' interference in the recent protests in Cuba as in violation of international law.

Khatibzadeh also condemned any interference in the Central American country's internal affairs and called for an immediate end to US unilateral sanctions on different countries, including Cuba.

Many experts believe that Shirez Canyon, situated 45 kilometers northeast of Kuhdasht city, in the heart of the Zagros Mountains in western Iran, is one of the most stunning attractions with a wealth of investment potentials.

With the rise of nature tourism across the globe, local and national economies now have the potentialities to benefit from this appealing phenomenon. It is apparent that Iran is in a good position to take advantage of this opportunity. In this note, I'll concentrate on a potentially lucrative attraction that has been overlooked in comparison to other sites.

The negotiations of Tehran and Washington over exchanging prisoners are underway, and more information will be released after achieving results, the Iranian Government Spokesman said on Tuesday.

While speaking in his weekly presser on Tuesday, the Iranian Government Spokesman spoke about Washington's claims over releasing all Iranian prisoners in this country and other countries.

Negotiations are underway in this regard, and more information will be released after achieving results, Ali Rabiei said.

Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has urged the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) members to reject unilateralism and promote multilateralism in order to collectively tackle the complex challenges facing the movement.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif delivered a speech at the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) mid-term Ministerial Meeting on Tuesday 13 July 2020.

Raeisi is mulling over applicants' qualifications to fill in the ministerial and other high-ranking posts, according to a statement by the office of Iranian president-elect Ebrahim Raeisi on Tuesday.

According to statement the public relations department of Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi's Office, the selection of members of the cabinet of the 13th administration by the President-elect has entered the assessment stage.

The statement released on Tuesday said that the president-elect is mulling over the qualifications of the applicants.

The Small Industries and Industrial Towns Organization of Iran and the Investment Support Center of Armenia signed a memorandum of understanding in order to develop bilateral cooperation.

In a ceremony on Tuesday, the Small Industries and Industrial Towns Organization of Iran and the Investment Support Center of Armenia signed a memorandum of understanding in the presence of the Armenian Ambassador to Iran.

Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri offered his condolence on the death of a number of Iraqi people at Coronavirus ward of Imam Hussein Hospital in Nasiriyah in Dhi Qar province.

In a message on Tuesday, Major General Bagheri expressed his deep condolences to Iraqi Defense Minister Juma Inad Saadoun Khattab and Chief of Staff of the Iraqi Army, First Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah.

Islamic Republic of Iran and People’s Republic of China emphasized the need to expand and enhance bilateral cooperation in various arenas.

In this regard, Chinese Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Chang Hua met and held talks with Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for the International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Tehran on Tue. to discuss the issues of mutual interests.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced the participation of warships and frigates from several countries, including Iran, in this year'ss Russian Navy Day parade.

Russia marks NAVY Day with a military parade in St. Petersburg, according to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

The minister said that as many as 54 warships are going to participate in the parade, adding that the warships will be from Russia and several other countries.

The Japanese Foreign Minister announced his country's decision to donate 2,900,000 doses of Japanese-made “AstraZeneca” vaccine to the Islamic Republic of Iran within the framework of WHO’s COVAX facility.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Tuesday announced that Tokyo is coordinating the early delivery of a total of 11 million doses of Astra-Zeneca vaccine to 15 countries including Cambodia, Laos, Fiji, the Republic of Kiribati and Iran, through the UN global “COVAX” vaccine-sharing program.

Uzbekistan and Iran sign a textile export deal at the value of five million dollars.

The Deputy mayor of the Uzbek Qashqadaryo Region, leading a delegation is now in Iran to discuss the expansion of mutual economic ties.

The trip is organized by the Uzbek Embassy in Iran based on the understanding reached during the officials' visit to Qashqadaryo in January 2021.

A statement by the Health Ministry said on Tuesday that the coronavirus infectious disease has killed 166 Iranians and infected 22,750 more people since yesterday.

The Iranian Health Ministry reported on Tuesday that the Covid-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of 166 Iranians in the past 24 hours since Monday, bringing the death toll since the pandemic began in February 2020 so far to 86,207 people.

