Rouhani inaugurates Roads & Urban Development projects

The national projects of the Ministry of Roads & Urban Development were inaugurated via video conferencing in the presence of Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday.

A project worth about 29,000 billion Tomans was inaugurated, including 321 km of main roads and highways, together with 16 port projects and a number of road improvement projects and flood reconstruction, the Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami said.

Iraq stresses need to strengthen cooperation with Iran

Iranian Intelligence Minister Seyed Mahmoud Alavi met and held talks with the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Mohamed al-Halbousi on Wednesday.

During the meeting that was held in Baghdad on Wednesday, Alavi expressed his condolences to al-Halbousi and the Iraqi people over the fire at Imam Hussein Hospital in Dhi Qar province.

Iranian delegation holds talks with Syrian FM on mutual coop.

Iranian delegation met and held talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad on the development of cooperation and coordination between the two countries.

Heading an Iranian delegation from Iran's Foreign Ministry, Iranian Assistant Foreign Minister Ambassador Reza Najafi held a meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad in Damascus.

JCPOA restoration a priority task: Russia

Stating that JCPOA is rightly considered a masterpiece of multilateral diplomacy, the Russian Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna said that the JCPOA restoration is a priority task.

In a Tweet on Wednesday, Mikhail Ulyanov wrote, "Today is the sixth anniversary of #JCPOA that is rightly considered a masterpiece of multilateral diplomacy."

"Its elaboration required enormous work and creativity," he added.

Congo, Madagascar congratulate Iran President-elect Raeisi

In separate messages, the presidents of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Madagascar congratulated Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi for his victory in Iran 2021 election.

Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina felicitated Ebrahim Raeisi over winning the 2021 Presidential Election in Iran.

Rajoelina also emphasized the joint effort to strengthen bilateral relations in the framework of the interests and welfare of the people of the two countries.

