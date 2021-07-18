Iranian FM official:

Afghanistan has no choice but to talk, mutual understanding

Turing to Afghan crisis, Director-General of the Department of South Asian Affairs of Iranian Foreign Ministry said that Afghanistan has no choice but to talk, compromise, mutual understanding and turning a blind eye to past.

In a tweet on Saturday, Rasoul Mousavi pointed to the recent developments in Afghanistan and wrote, “As hour ago, I returned home from Kabul. More worried than ever about what is happening in Afghanistan.”

Canadian politician told MNA:

Residential schools designed to eliminate indigenous culture

Questioning Trudeau's silence, Caesar-Chavannes says that residential schools were designed to eliminate indigenous culture, not just for land, but also for the belief that their culture was inferior to that of the Europeans.

Since May 28, more than 1,000 unmarked children's graves and remains have been identified at former Indigenous residential boarding schools in Canada. In addition to the Penelakut Island graves, unmarked burials at three more locations were detected by First Nations communities between May and July, using ground-penetrating radar scans at sites in British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

Iran to host important meeting on Afghanistan: report

The Islamic Republic of Iran will reportedly host an important meeting in which Afghan government officials and other Afghan groups will discuss the peace process in this country.

In the coming days, the Afghan government and other Afghan groups will attend the virtual meeting of the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening to achieve peace in Afghanistan, according to Fars News Agency.

Iran needs a dynamic passive defense system: Gen. Jalali

Head of Iran's Passive Defense Organization Brigadier General Gholamreza Jalali says that the country needs a dynamic passive defense system to cope with the emerging threats.

"As technology grows and develops, we face threats that are institutionalized in the nature of technology. We need to bring the enemy's domination in this regard to a stop," Brigadier General Gholamreza Jalali said in a meeting with the head of the Deprived Organization (Mostazafan Foundation).

Iran principled policies toward JCPOA talks never change

Principled policies of Iran toward nuclear negotiations will never change by the change of governments, Spokesman for Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission told MNA.

"Nullifying sanctions as our main approach is to deal with the problems raised by sanctions", Spokesman for Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said in an interview with Mehr News Agency,

He went on to say, "We must be able to strengthen national products by relying on our own domestic capacities."

Iranian footballer goes back to Netherlands to join Feyenoord

Alireza Jahanbakhsh has ended his three-year spell at Brighton and returned to the Netherlands to join Feyenoord on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee, UK sports media have said.

The 27-year-old Professional Iranian soccer player Alireza Jahanbakhsh, who plays for the national Iranian men's football team, has ended his three-year spell at Brighton & Hove Albion and returned to the Netherlands to join Feyenoord for an undisclosed fee, the British sports website the Argus said in a report on Jahanbaksh's transfer.

3 killed, 2 missing in floods in Iran's Kerman province

The director-general of the Red Crescent Society of Iran's Kerman province says that they have recovered the bodies of three people that were missing in the Saturday floods in the southeastern province.

Reza Fallah, the director-general of the Red Crescent Society of Iran's Kerman province told Iranian media that as many as five people were reported missing after torrential rains caused floods in Kerman Province on Saturday.

AEOI to hold 4th webinar on “Radiation Protection”

Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) will hold the Fourth Scientific-Promotional webinar, special of students and teachers, on "Radiation Protection" on Monday July 19.

The Nuclear Science and Technology Research Institute of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran will hold the fourth Webinar of “Radiation Protection” in cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

‘Crab’ goes to Insomnia International Animation Film Festival

Iranian animation ‘Crab’ directed by Shiva Sadegh Amini, will be screened at the 8th Insomnia International Animation Film Festival in Russia.

The 11-minute animation 'Crab', by Shiva Sadegh Amini, is the story of a shy and isolated boy who wants to join the school theater group. But the only role he is offered is the role of a crab.

It is made with pastel and oil paint techniques on paper combined with the rotoscopic technique.

Coronavirus cases in Iran exceed 3.5 million

The total number of people infected with the coronavirus in Iran has exceeded 3,501,079, the Health Ministry’s spokeswoman said.

Providing the latest statistics on the coronavirus infection, Sima Lari said on Saturday that 15,139 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1,725 of whom were hospitalized.

Some 175 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 86,966, she added.

10mn doses of vaccine to be injected in next two weeks

In the next two weeks, about 10 million doses of vaccine will be available in the country and will be injected in a few weeks, said the Iranian president.

Addressing the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters on Saturday, Rouhani said, "More than 7 million vaccines have been injected and another two million have been distributed, which will be gradually injected."

Saying that one of the Iranian domestic vaccines has come onto the market, he expressed hope that the second and third vaccines will be available by the end of the government.

Serbia determined to develop cooperation with Iran: minister

Iran ambassador to Belgrade Rashid Hassanpour and Serbia's Minister of Labour, Employment, Veteran and Social Affairs Darija Kisić Tepavčević discussed bilateral cooperation in a meeting.

During the meeting with the Iranian ambassador, Serbain minister of labour Darija Kisić Tepavčević pointed to that the long-standing 84-year-old diplomatic relations between Tehran and Belgrade and said, "Serbia is an heir of Yugoslavia and is determined to develop cooperation with Iran in all fields."

Raeisi stresses speeding up general vaccination of people

President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi stressed on Sunday that using locally-produced vaccines will be a priority for his administration in general vaccination of the Iranian people.

President-elect Raeisi made the comments in a meeting with the Iranian health officials and manufacturers of anti-Covid-19 vaccines in Iran on Saturday.

