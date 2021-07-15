Iran reserves the right to defend its interest against the increasing threat coming from military uses of satellites.

After the assassination of prominent Iranian nuclear scientist, Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Zionist media outlets in extensive propaganda acknowledged the regime's use of new satellite technologies to carry out this assassination.

Iran intelligence minister holds talks with Iraqi president

Iranian Intelligence Minister Seyed Mahmoud Alavi met with Iraqi President Barham Salih in Baghdad on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations.

Iran reiterates call for lifting of inhuman blockade on Yemen

An advisor to the speaker of the Iranian parliament has praised Sweden's humanitarian efforts to help resolve the crisis in Yemen, stressing that lifting the blockade on Yemen would be a positive step in building confidence.

Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Aide for the International Affairs Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with Sweden's Special Envoy for Yemen Peter Semneby in Tehran on Wednesday.

Iran rejects as baseless failed kidnapping allegations

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has rejected the US government's allegations of a failed attempt to kidnap a US-based Iranian national as "baseless" and "ridiculous".

"This new claim by the US government whose animosity towards Iran is crystal clear and not unknown to anyone is so baseless and ridiculous that it is not really worth answering," Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Wednesday in reaction to the earlier reports on Tuesday that said the US prosecutors had charged four Iranians with plotting to kidnap a New York-based Iranian national Masih Alinejad.

Zarif advises Biden to learn from sanctions inefficiency

On the sixth anniversary of the JCPOA, Iran Foreign Minister advised the new President of the United States to learn from the proven inefficiency of the sanctions policy against Iran.

In a Wednesday tweet, Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote, "6 years ago today, #JCPOA resolved a UNSC Chapter VII issue without resorting to war."

"Obama realized his "crippling sanctions" would not cripple Iran or its centrifuges. Trump ineptly thought "maximum pressure" would. Never will," he added.

Zarif's envoy, Karzai discuss latest Afghanistan developments

Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan and former Afghan president discussed the latest security developments in Afghanistan, stressing the need to resolve issues through peaceful measures.

In a telephone conversation on Wednesday, Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian Fard, and former Afghan President Hamid Karzai discussed the latest security developments in Afghanistan.

Ghalibaf urges for expansion of ties among Asian countries

The Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has told a meeting of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) that Iran seeks enhanced cooperation among Asian countries.

A virtual meeting of the Standing Committee on Social and Cultural Affairs of Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) was held with the Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf addressing the event during which he urged for expansion of cooperation among Asian countries to enhance the Asian continent level in the international equations.

US waives sanctions on Iran's access to frozen assets

The US State Department announced that it would waive sanctions on Iran's access to frozen assets in South Korea and Japan.

The State Department informed Congress late Tuesday that it would waive sanctions on Iran's oil trade so that the country can access frozen funds from South Korea and Japan, Washington Free Beacon reported.

Iran able to enrich uranium up to 90%: Rouhani

Iranian President said on Wed. that the country is able to enrich uranium up to 90 percent if it desires.

Making the remarks addressing the Cabinet meeting, he said "AEOI can enrich uranium by 20% and 60% and if one day our reactor needs it, it can produce 90-percent uranium."

Noting that Iran has shown that it can resolve its major issues with the world via negotiation, Rouhani said after the withdrawal of the US from the JCPOA, Iran decided to test other solutions when holding talks did not work.

Tehran Intra-Afghan meeting was great success: diplomat

Director-General of the Department of South Asian Affairs of the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that the Tehran Intra-Afghan meeting is a process that, if maintained, could solve Afghanistan's problems.

Stating that holding an intra-Afghan meeting in Tehran was not a sudden issue and has a long history, Rasoul Mousavi said, "In 2016, when Afghanistan's current foreign minister, Hanif Atmar, was the country's national security adviser, traveled to Tehran and asked Iran for help in negotiating with the Taliban."

3 Iranian police forces martyred by drug traffickers in SE

The Kerman province police chief said Wed. three police forces were martyred in armed clashes with drug traffickers in Kahnouj County, while a notorious drug lord was also killed in the operation.

The commander of the police forces in southeastern Kerman Province Brigadier General Abdolreza Nazeri said on Wednesday afternoon that a notorious drug lord which was known to everyone in the east and southeast of the country was killed in Kahnouj in Kerman province after getting engaged in an armed fight with law enforcement forces.

Armenian envoy calls for boosting trade coop. with Zanjan

Hailing Zanjan province's potentials in the fields of industry, agriculture, and mine, the Armenian Ambassador to Iran said, "If Armenia and Zanjan trade through third markets it will be very fruitful for both sides."

The Armenian Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Artashes Toumanian made the remarks in his meeting with Fathullah Haghighi, the governor of Zanjan province of Iran.

"We have made the necessary arrangements with the Armenian Chamber of Commerce for the trade delegation of Zanjan to visit Armenia", he said, expressing hope that the negotiations will lead to executive levels.

Intelligence min. pays tribute to Lt. Gen. Soleimani in Iraq

Iranian intelligence minister paid tribute to Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis at the place of their martyrdom.

Leading a delegation, Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi paid tribute to Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis at the place of their martyrdom in Baghdad Airport.

'Burned' finds way to Fresco Film Fest. in Armenia

The Iranian short film, 'Burned', directed by Fatemeh Mohammadi has managed to enter the Fresco International Film Festival in Armenia.

Fresco International Festival of Modern Art and Spiritual Films of Armenia is going to host the Iranian short film 'Burned' directed by Fatemeh Mohammadi.

The festival is scheduled to be held from August 20 to 29, 2021 in Yerevan.

Rouhani condoles with Iraq over hospital fire tragedy

In a message to Iraqi prime minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, the Iranian president offered his condolence on the death of a number of Iraqi people at the Coronavirus ward of Imam Hussein Hospital in Nasiriyah.

The tragic incident of fire at Coronavirus ward of Imam Hussein Hospital in Nasiriyah in Dhi Qar province and the death and injury of dozens of Iraqi caused great sorrow and grief, the Iranian president said.

Iran, Russia stress strengthening bilateral relations

Stating that 40 percent of trade volume exchanges between Iran and Russia is presently done via bilateral currencies, Iranian Ambassador to Russia said that two countries have poised to enhance their relations in all fields.

Islamic Republic of Iran signed a 20-year contract with the Russian Federation in 2001 and it was approved at Iranian Parliament, Kazem Jalali stated.

'Vedas' to vie at Visioni Corte Intl. Short FilmFest.

Iranian short film 'Vedas' by Dariush Jafari, will take part in the 10th edition of the Visioni Corte International Short Film Festival in Italy.

In its first international presence, 'Vedas' will compete at the Iranian film sections of the Visioni Corte International Short Film Festival.

COVID-19 infects 23,371, kills 184 in Iran in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 23,371 COVID-19 new infections and 184 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 3,440,400 with the death toll standing at 86,391.

