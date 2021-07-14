  1. Politics
Jul 14, 2021, 3:53 PM

Rouhani condoles with Iraq over hospital fire tragedy

Rouhani condoles with Iraq over hospital fire tragedy

TEHRAN, Jul. 14 (MNA) – In a message to Iraqi prime minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, the Iranian president offered his condolence on the death of a number of Iraqi people at the Coronavirus ward of Imam Hussein Hospital in Nasiriyah.

The tragic incident of fire at Coronavirus ward of Imam Hussein Hospital in Nasiriyah in Dhi Qar province and the death and injury of dozens of Iraqi caused great sorrow and grief, the Iranian president said.

"I deem it necessary to express my deep condolences to Iraqi nation and government on the tragic incident especially the bereaved families", Hassan Rouhani said, addressing the Iraqi prime minister.

"I ask the God Almighty for speedy healing of the wounded", he added.

More than 120 people died and dozens more were wounded when a massive fire engulfed the coronavirus isolation ward of Imam Al-Hussein hospital in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah on Monday evening. 

RHM/IRN84403992

News Code 176135
مرضیه رحمانی
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/176135/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News