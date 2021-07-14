Rouhani condoles with Iraq over hospital fire tragedy

The tragic incident of fire at Coronavirus ward of Imam Hussein Hospital in Nasiriyah in Dhi Qar province and the death and injury of dozens of Iraqi caused great sorrow and grief, the Iranian president said.

"I deem it necessary to express my deep condolences to Iraqi nation and government on the tragic incident especially the bereaved families", Hassan Rouhani said, addressing the Iraqi prime minister.

"I ask the God Almighty for speedy healing of the wounded", he added.

More than 120 people died and dozens more were wounded when a massive fire engulfed the coronavirus isolation ward of Imam Al-Hussein hospital in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah on Monday evening.

RHM/IRN84403992