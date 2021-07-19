Maj. Gen. Bagheri felicitates counterparts on Eid al-Adha

“I have the honor to felicitate Eid al-Adha, the great Muslim celebration of the flourishing of faith and divine nature, to the military officials of Islamic countries in the world,” Major General Mohammad Bagheri said in his messages of felicitation.

“I hope that by adherence to the guiding verses of Holy Quran and teachings of the Holy Prophet of Islam Hazrat Muhammad [PBUH], we will see the growing prosperity of Islamic nations, their victory against enemies of Islam, and promoting the health of Muslims against the coronavirus," he added.

He further hoped for the continuous prosperity and glory of the Islamic nations.

ZZ/5261353