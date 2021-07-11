Slovenian envoy summoned to Iranian Foreign Ministry

Following the attendance of the Slovenian Prime Minister in the virtual meeting of the MKO terrorist group, Kristina Radej, the Ambassador of Slovenia to Tehran was summoned to Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday.

In this meeting, it was emphasized that the presence of the Prime Minister of Slovenia in the virtual meeting of the MKO terrorist group, who have committed many crimes against the Iranian nation, is condemned and is contrary to diplomatic custom and the spirit of bilateral relations.

Supporting a terrorist group is contrary to the UN Charter and international principles and human rights values, and is in no way acceptable, a Foreign Ministry official tole the Slovanian envoy.

