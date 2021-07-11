  1. Politics
Khatibzadeh:

Anti-Iran obsession driving shameful Western hypocrisy

TEHRAN, Jul. 11 (MNA) – In reaction to the presence of some Western politicians in the MEK meeting, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said an insatiable thirst for money and anti-Iran obsession is driving shameful western hypocrisy.

In a tweet on late Saturday, Saeed Khatibzadeh pointed to the presence of Western politicians at the meeting of the Mojahedin-e Khalq terrorist organization (MKO also known as MEK), saying, "Bought western politicians (incl #LyingCheatingStealing Pompeo) sell themselves cheap for a Europe-hosted circus arranged by a once Saddam-backed terrorist cult with Iranian blood on its hands."

"Insatiable thirst for $$ & anti-Iran obsession is driving shameful western hypocrisy," he added.

His tweet came as the Washington Post reported that Democrats and Republicans in the US Congress attended the virtual meeting of the Mojahedin-e Khalq terrorist organization.

