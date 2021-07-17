Palestinian war with Zionist regime not yet over

Muhammad al-Hindi a senior member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement in a speech reiterated that the 'Battle of Sword of Quds' showed that Palestinian unity is taking place on the battlefield, Palestine Al-Ahad News reported.

According to the report, al-Hindi reminded that a ceasefire has been established between Palestinian Resistance groups and Zionist regime, but the war has not yet ceased. The reason for this is that the Zionists do not want to admit that they were defeated in the Battle of Sword of Quds.

The leaders of Zionist regime are trying to take the initiative in the political field by invading the West Bank and Al-Quds as well as by continuing the siege of Gaza Strip, he added.

The senior member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement pointed out that Palestinian Resistance groups will eventually force the leaders of Zionist regime to leave the West Bank and Al-Quds and also expel them from all over Palestinian lands and territories.

