25% of US Jews believe Israel is an apartheid regime: poll

According to the website of Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), the poll, which was conducted by the Jewish Electorate Institute from June 28-July 1, asked respondents if they agreed or disagreed with the statement “Israel is an apartheid state.” Twenty-five percent answered in the affirmative. The fifty-two percent disagreed were split on whether or not calling Israel an apartheid regime is anti-Semitic—28 percent said it was anti-Semitic, while 24 percent disagreed.

Additionally, 34 percent agreed with the statement: “Israel’s treatment of Palestinians is similar to racism in the US,” and 22 percent agreed that “Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinians.” Of those that disagreed with these statements, 20 percent and 31 percent viewed them as anti-Semitic, respectively.

Meanwhile, the JNS report said that eighty percent of respondents approved of President Joe Biden’s performance in office so far, and 74 percent approved of his handling of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Sixty-four percent preferred Biden’s handling of anti-Semitism to that of former President Donald Trump; 63 percent believe Biden is doing a better of job of handling the Israeli-Palestinian conflict than Trump did.

