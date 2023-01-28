Zionists renew brutal attacks on West Bank, Al-Quds

On Friday night, Palestinian sources announced the martyrdom of a Palestinian teenager residing Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan in occupied Al-Quds.

Recently, the Silwan neighborhood has witnessed clashes between Palestinian youths and Zionist forces.

Zionists used live bullets and tear gas in the clashes to counter Palestinians who protest against Zionists' policies.

Earlier on Friday, Israeli forces used fatal violence to disperse rallies against the construction of new colonial settlements near Beita, south of Nablus, and another rally in Beit Dajan against threats to grab Palestinian-owned lands.

At least thirteen Palestinians have suffered respiratory problems due to inhalation of tear gas fired by Israeli forces against anti-land-grab protests near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

According to Palestinian media, some eight people from the town have been killed and 620 others injured while trying to confront a settler outpost built on top of Mount Sabih.

