Dozens of Palestinians wounded in Zionists invasion of WB

Zionist militants attacked Palestinians in various parts of the West Bank on Friday, wounding dozens of them.

The Zionist militants fired plastic bullets and tear gas at Palestinians who had taken part in weekly rallies in the towns of Beit Dajan, Beita in the southeast of Nablus, injuring 22 people.

During the attacks, 5 Palestinians were hit by plastic bullets, and 10 others were suffocated by inhaling tear gas.

Also, in the village of Qaryut, south of Nablus, six Palestinians were hit by plastic bullets and dozens more were suffocated by inhaling tear gas.

A similar clash took place in the village of Kafr Qaddum, east of Qalqilya, and three people were injured and one was arrested.

