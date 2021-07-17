Zionists demolish 474 Palestinian homes since 2021: OCHA

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reiterated that Zionist enemy has destroyed about 474 Palestinian homes in the West Bank since the beginning of the year in 2021, Palestine Al-Youm reported.

As a result of Zionist regime’s destructive actions, 656 Palestinians, including 359 children, have been displaced, the report added.

In another part of the report, it is stated that 84 Palestinians have lost their homes in July 2021 due to the Zionist regime's aggressive actions taken in Ras Al-Tin al-Rawi neighborhood in Al-Aghwar area in Palestine.

MA/5259420