  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jul 22, 2021, 12:00 PM

A Young Palestinian martyred in Zionist regime’s prison

A Young Palestinian martyred in Zionist regime’s prison

TEHRAN, Jul. 22 (MNA) – A young Palestinian was martyred a few days after his arrest in an Israeli prison "Moscobiyeh" on Thursday.

Abdu Youssef al-Khatib al-Tamimi, a young Palestinian from Shu’fat Camp in the West Bank, was arrested by Israeli forces on Sunday.
Hassan Abd Rabbo, a media adviser to the Committee for Palestinian Prisoners of War said that Abdu has been martyred during his detention at the Moscobiyeh detention center.

On the other hand, the Al-Tamimi family announced that the Zionist regime police claimed that their child died of a heart attack in prison.

According to institutions affiliated to the Prisoners of War in Palestine, Zionist regime is holding 4,400 Palestinians, including 39 women and 155 children, in custody and arrest warrant has been issued for 500 of these detainees.

MA/FNA14000431000057

News Code 176420
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/176420/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News