A Young Palestinian martyred in Zionist regime’s prison

Abdu Youssef al-Khatib al-Tamimi, a young Palestinian from Shu’fat Camp in the West Bank, was arrested by Israeli forces on Sunday.

Hassan Abd Rabbo, a media adviser to the Committee for Palestinian Prisoners of War said that Abdu has been martyred during his detention at the Moscobiyeh detention center.

On the other hand, the Al-Tamimi family announced that the Zionist regime police claimed that their child died of a heart attack in prison.

According to institutions affiliated to the Prisoners of War in Palestine, Zionist regime is holding 4,400 Palestinians, including 39 women and 155 children, in custody and arrest warrant has been issued for 500 of these detainees.

