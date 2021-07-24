320 Palestinians wounded in clashes with Zionists in Nablus

The Zionists’ hostile actions against Palestinians in the occupied lands and territories still continue. The Zionists invaded the West Bank once again, Palestine Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, following the invasion of Zionist forces to the town of ‘Bita’, south of Nablus in West Bank, fierce clashes broke out between Palestinian citizens and Zionists.

In this clash, Zionists used war bullets against the Palestinians, the report added.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that 320 Palestinians were severely injured in the clashes erupted between Palestinians and Zionists in the town of Bita in Nablus, some of whom are reported to be in critical condition.

This is while that Zionists shot and killed a 17-year-old Palestinian named "Mohammad Munir al-Tamimi" in West Bank on Friday. Palestinian Resistance groups have also warned the Zionists against continuing hostile actions against Palestinians.

