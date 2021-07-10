Iran, Brazil discuss bilateral trade, economic relations

Iranian Ambassador to Brazil Hossein Gharibi and Speaker of Lower House of National Congress of Brazil Parliament Arthur Lira exchanged their views on the latest bilateral relations and outlook of economic ties between the two countries.

During the meeting, the Iranian envoy expounded on the latest situation of bilateral ties between Iran and Brazil and outlook of economic ties between the two countries and emphasized the important role of the Parliament in helping the development and diversification of trade between the two countries.

Speaker of Lower House of National Congress of Brazil Parliament, for his part, placed special emphasis on the status and role of Parliament in the foreign policy field and expressed his readiness to broadening parliamentary ties between the two countries.

The two sides also stressed the need to pave suitable ways for promoting necessary infrastructures and concluding necessary agreements on issues of mutual interest.

MA/IRN84395774