Iran-Brazil Parl. Friendship Group chief felicitates Raeisi

While wishing success to the President-elect of the Islamic Republic of Iran in his new position, Evandro Roman stated that the Iran-Brazil Parliamentary Friendship Group hopes that, by taking advantage of existing capacities and developing new and diverse areas of cooperation, the two friend countries of Iran and Brazil will be able to take further steps towards security their interests.

Iran-Brazil Parliamentary Friendship Group was reestablished as of Sept. 2020 after a short hiatus and in this period, the Group has played a significant role in pursuing and promoting relations between the two countries, Roman emphasized.

He went on to say that a resolution was raised in Brazilian Senate for the first time in March 2021, based on which, the process of setting up a Parliamentary Friendship Group began between the two countries of Iran and Brazil.

It should be noted that Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi was elected as 8th president of the Islamic Republic of Iran in 2021 Presidential Election held on Fri. June 18 by garnering more than 18 million votes.

