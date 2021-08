In a tweet on late Saturday, Hossein Gharibi wrote, "The economies of Iran and Brazil are complementary. As an agricultural hub, Brazil is in dire need of fertilizers and petroleum and petrochemical products."

"Iran is a cost-effective and quality supplier and, in contrast, imports agricultural items in large volumes with 60,000-ton ships," he added. "Each country has its own place in bilateral relations."

