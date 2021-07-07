16th round of Astana talks on Syria to be held today

Heading an Iranian delegation, Senior Assistant to Iranian Foreign Minister in Special Political Affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji left Tehran to Nur-Sultan on Wednesday morning to attend the 16th round of Astana talks on Syria.

Kazakh foreign ministry spokesman announced that Russian and Syrian delegations have already arrived in Kazakhstan to attend the meeting.

According to the statement released by Kazakhstan Foreign Ministry, delegations from the guarantor countries of Turkey, Iran and Russia alongside the Syrian government and the Syrian armed opposition groups will attend the meeting on Syria.

The high representatives of the United Nations, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq will take part in the talks as observers, the statement added.

The 16th meeting of the Astana Peace Process had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The situation in Syria, the activities of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva, international aid, and some measures, including the exchange of prisoners, the release of hostages, will be among the topics of the talks.

The 15th Astana Peace Process Summit was held late last year in Sochi, Russia.

