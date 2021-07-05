4 soldiers killed in ambush by suspected militants in Mali

The region is where Mali is battling militants linked to al Qaeda and ISIL terrorists. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, the army said in a statement, Reuters reported.

The army said in a statement that the patrol was ambushed near the town of Lere on Sunday morning.

"The provisional toll is at four soldiers killed," it said.

The attack comes as France, which has deployed over 5,000 counter-terrorism soldiers in Mali to help combat militants, said on Friday that it has resumed jointed military operations with Mali after they were suspended following a coup.

RHM/PR