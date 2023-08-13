  1. World
Aug 13, 2023, 10:00 AM

Armed clashes leaves 6 soldiers killed, 4 injured in Mali

TEHRAN, Aug. 13 (MNA) – Media sources reported on Saturday night that 6 soldiers were killed and 4 others were wounded in the two-day armed clashes in the African country.

According to the report of the Mali army, these people were killed and injured in the clashes on Friday and Saturday near the city of Timbuktu.

Timbuktu is a city in Mali, situated twenty kilometers (12 mi) north of the Niger River. The town is the capital of the Tombouctou Region, one of the eight administrative regions of Mali and one town of Songhai people, having a population of 54,453 in the 2009 census.

Although the name of the group or groups that clashed with Mali's military has not been mentioned, it seems that the group was affiliated with Al-Qaeda.

