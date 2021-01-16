  1. World
  2. Africa
Jan 16, 2021, 12:41 PM

UN peacekeeper killed in Mali terrorist attack

UN peacekeeper killed in Mali terrorist attack

TEHRAN, Jan. 16 (MNA) – A UN peacekeeper was killed in an attack in the Kidal region of Mali, due to the explosion of a mine planted by terrorists as a vehicle carrying UN soldiers passed over device.

A UN peacekeeper was killed in an attack in the Kidal region of Mali, the group’s mission in the West African nation said Saturday, Anadolu reported.

The UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) said a mine planted by terrorists exploded when a vehicle that was carrying UN soldiers passed over the device.

The deceased soldier’s nationality was not disclosed. And another was injured.

An attack targeting UN peacekeepers was carried out on Jan. 13 in Mali that killed four Ivory Coast soldiers.

MINUSMA was established in 2013 by UN Security Council Resolution 2100 to stabilize that country after a Tuareg rebellion in 2012.

The mission has suffered 230 fatalities since 2013, the most of any of the organization’s missions.

It is one of the largest missions, with more than 15,000 personnel.

RHM/AA

News Code 168596

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News