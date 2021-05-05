Four Pakistani soldiers killed on Afghan border: report

The Pakistani Army says four soldiers have been killed and six others wounded in an attack by Afghan militants.

The incident took place Wednesday as Pakistani troops were working on a border fence along the eastern province of Paktika.

The Afghan government has not yet commented on the incident.

Pakistan has said it is constructing a fence along its 2,500 km frontier with Afghanistan to secure the area, despite Kabul’s protests that the barrier would divide families and friends along the Pashtun tribal belt straddling the colonial-era Durand Line drawn up by the British in 1893.

