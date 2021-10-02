Four UN staff members killed, wounded in Mali

The United Nations Mission in Mali announced on Saturday that four members of its delegation have been killed and injured when an explosive device exploded in this country.

One of these members was killed and three other UN staff members were severely injured in the blast.

Reports indicate that the incident occurred when a UN team collided with an explosive device while passing through "Taslit" in north of Mali.

So far, no individual or group has claimed responsibility for the blast.

