Iran confirms 165 COVID-19 deaths in 24h

The Ministry’s Spokesperson Sima Lari announced the new figures on Sunday noon, noting that the total death toll of the outbreak has hit 84,792.

According to Lari, 13,781 new infections have been detected across the country, bringing the total number of infections to 3,254,818.

More than 2.92 million patients have recovered, she said, adding that 3,229 patients are experiencing critical conditions.

The spokeswoman also said that more than 23,967,488 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

