  1. Iran
Jul 3, 2021, 3:00 PM

Covid-19: 8,341 new cases, 111 deaths in past 24 hours

Covid-19: 8,341 new cases, 111 deaths in past 24 hours

TEHRAN, Jul. 03 (MNA) – According to a statement by the Iranian Health Ministry on Sat., 8,341 new COVID-19 cases were recorded across the country in the past 24 hours since yesterday, while 111 Iranian have lost their lives.

The Iranian health ministry said on Sat. that the total number of Covid-19 cases has increased to 3,241,037.

Furthermore, in the past 24 hours, the Covid-19 claimed the lives of 111 Iranians, bringing the total number of deaths to 84,627.

So far, 2,914,830 Covid-19 patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals, according to the statement, while 3,207 patients with coronavirus are being treated in the intensive care units (ICU) of hospitals across the nation.

So far, 23.88 million Covid 19 diagnostic tests have been performed in the country.

HJ/5249372

News Code 175617
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/175617/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News