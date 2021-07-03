Covid-19: 8,341 new cases, 111 deaths in past 24 hours

The Iranian health ministry said on Sat. that the total number of Covid-19 cases has increased to 3,241,037.

Furthermore, in the past 24 hours, the Covid-19 claimed the lives of 111 Iranians, bringing the total number of deaths to 84,627.

So far, 2,914,830 Covid-19 patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals, according to the statement, while 3,207 patients with coronavirus are being treated in the intensive care units (ICU) of hospitals across the nation.

So far, 23.88 million Covid 19 diagnostic tests have been performed in the country.

HJ/5249372