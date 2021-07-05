  1. Iran
Jul 5, 2021, 2:28 PM

COVID-19 death toll in Iran tops 84,949

TEHRAN, Jul. 05 (MNA) – The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran surpassed 84,949 on Monday.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of 84,949 people so far, with 157 more Iranians succumbing to the deadly disease in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry’s spokeswoman Sima Lari said on Monday.

Over the last 24 hours, 16,025 new cases of COVID-19 infection were detected, 1,780 of whom required hospitalization, according to Lari.

Some 2,940,874 patients have recovered or have been discharged from hospitals out of a total of 3,270,843 infected people with 3,255 of them in critical condition in intensive care units, she said.

Lari added that 24,043,129 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out across the country so far.

